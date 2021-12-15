This past weekend I finally had a chance to put up our manger figures. I have had this particular set for many years. They are larger than most manger figures and are very beautiful. I need a larger space to display them. Our china cabinet is perfect for them; it’s higher and I can light the area to showcase the set. Through the years I have added figures to the set. It took me a few years, but I found three beautiful camels for the wise men. These camels are made of leather and they are in perfect scale to the size of the wise men. What a vision this makes for someone when they first see the scene.
I started thinking of Germany and the seven Christmases we enjoyed there. I was a young mother with two small children in a strange land that felt more like home than my home in New Jersey. I often go back there in my mind - during the holidays especially - it was one of the most happiest times of my life. A young German couple by the name of Monica and Wendelin Greiner were our very best friends for the seven years we were stationed there. They lived above us in a large home that we all rented from a man named Felix Berlandi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.