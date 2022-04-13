Sister Elizabeth Parente was Mother Superior at my high school, Villa Victoria Women’s Academy in Trenton, N.J., in the early 1960s. The Villa is a school dedicated to the education of young girls. It is staffed by the religious order of Maestro Fillipini nuns. In the early 1700s, Pope Pius X directed the order to go to the United States to teach and mentor young girls. The order was founded by a nun called Lucy Fillipini.
Sr. Elizabeth was a role model to the girls at the Villa. But especially to me. She was a walking saint in my eyes. Her gentle spirit was quiet and constant; she exhibited strength and hope to this young vulnerable girl who didn’t have much self-confidence during her formative years. I needed her very much, and I loved her very much.
