We’ve had some really hot days recently and hubby and I tried to get through them without turning on the air conditioner. We lasted pretty well, but one day we just turned it on to cool off a bit. What a difference just circulating this wonderful coolness made in our attitude. Then, my mind clicked in as it usually does when I am trying to figure out things . . . how did someone invent this, who invented this?
There I went to the computer on a trek for knowledge. His name was Willis Carrier (Carrier Air Conditioners) and he invented the air conditioner in 1902. It seems he was standing on a Pittsburgh Train platform in 1902 in a heavy fog and noticed that the air could be dried by passing it through water to create the fog. That experience opened up his mind to develop the idea to make an air conditioner. Within a year, he saw it was possible to manufacture air with specific amounts of moisture in it and thereby completing his invention of controlling humidity.
