I'm in the hospital in Des Moines recovering from open heart surgery that I had on June 26. By the time you read this column I should be out and in a skilled nursing facility for cardiac rehabilitation... let's suffice it to say I feel wonderful, and my energy has come back along with my breath, I don't have much fatigue right now except what is to be expected from major surgery.
I'll keep the columns going and keep you updated... this was a long time coming and the heart doctor at Mary Greeley was very stern with me and referred me to Iowa Heart hospital for my surgery, I'm glad I listened to her because I didn't know how horrible I felt until I felt wonderful.
