I don’t ever remember Mom or Dad writing a check, but, they must have. Dad owned a business and Mom did his bookkeeping and payroll accounts. I’m talking about the home finances. Mom paid the butcher, bakery and grocery stores with cash, we even put cash in the milk box on the porch with a note in the empty milk bottle for that week’s dairy list. Even the dry cleaner’s was cash. I don’t even remember seeing a bank in our town. I do remember taking an envelope to school once a month with cash in it for my lunches.
My world was pretty simple. It revolved around family and tradition and behavior issues. Behavior was dealt with differently in our society then, but, in my Italian family the kids were all disciplined the same way: the strap when needed, with the hug afterwards. Basically the this-hurts-me-more-than-it-hurts-you mindset philosophy. I look back now and just laugh at all the moments, they didn’t destroy us. They do stick in my memory and I loved my family very much, all the cousins knew why they got the strap, we even talk about it today.
