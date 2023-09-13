I am relocating to Arizona in October to live with my family. I've lived in Iowa for almost 15 years. I thought I would be here much longer but when I lost my sweetheart, everything changed.
I need time to heal from my recent heart surgery and the grief of my loss. Arizona is not my favorite place. But family and friends are there and they are waiting with open arms and hearts to help me with my journey back to healing. I'm so grateful to have this option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.