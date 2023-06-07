There was a time when I could read the paper and I loved it. I learned things, I read heartwarming stories and laughed at the comics. It was my time to drink coffee and eat buttered toast. Not today though, the paper and the news have changed drastically.
My cellphone has invaded my lifestyle also with miscellaneous sounds that announce breaking news or another mass shooting, even a change in the weather. It's just not healthy to absorb the headlines so frequently.
