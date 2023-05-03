Last year Mrs. Robin made her nest on my window wreath before I could take it down, so I had to wait until the babies were born and fledged out on their own before I could clean up.
This year, I moved the wreath to a side window where I could watch her silently, without her knowing I was peeking. Google informed me that she would remember my face and return for her next birthing, free of fear for the female human...(me).
