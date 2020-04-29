I am reading two books this month (self isolation is perfect for this woman): “His Brain, Her Brain” and “The Power of Body Language.” They have completely stolen my interest away from anything else. I am learning why my husband and I speak such different languages. I have always been taught that communication is the key to a fantastic marriage and any other relationship, so I thought, “OK, lets see what I can learn about this.”
Ninety-eight percent of women want their man to talk to them more about their own feelings . . . personal feelings, plans, emotions . . . well it doesn’t take a degree in psychology to know that will never happen. This communication gap men and women have has a biological origin, believe it or not. It is a hormone called “oxytocin” (now I was really learning) and it causes calming, feel good bonding. It actually compels a woman to find others with whom they can “talk it out”, because when she does, it feels good and helps relieve stress and tension, enter, “The Girlfriends”, God knew what He was doing when he made “girlfriends”, wow, I feel better already just writing this.
