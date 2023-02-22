Last week I did a day of "thrifting". We hit every thrift store within a fifty-mile radius of the state. It was wonderful! We found treasures galore and I met the most interesting people who also possessed the "thrifting bug.”
I had a conversation with one saleswoman about getting out and about. We both agreed the pandemic had really put an abrupt halt on being able to see others and visit. Conversations were delegated to zoom and phone texts... we suffered.
