Last month I had a craving for Chinese food, so on my way home from work I picked up two meals for hubby and myself. Those crab rangoons are addictive in our family. Coming home we enjoyed our dinner and then opened our fortune cookies. I am always waiting to find my fortune cookie with a joke printed on it like, “Help, I’m a prisoner in the fortune cookie factory!” But alas, no such message. In fact my message was mind boggling.
“Genius does what it must, and talent does what it can.” Seriously? Did they fire all their employees and hire poets! I was stunned at this and it stuck with me for days, I had to really research this I told myself.
