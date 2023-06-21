Everyone remembers from their school days the famous Old West scout, “Buffalo Bill”. William F. Cody earned his nickname as a bison hunter, and later as a scout for the Army. But he eventually earned even more fame for his “Wild West Show”, a traveling outdoor exhibition featuring cowboys, soldiers, American Indians, bison, horses, etc. As the Old West faded into history, Cody shrewdly saw a business opportunity and his show became immensely popular, playing all the major American cities as well as touring Europe, and even performing for the Queen of England.
By the early 1900s, Buffalo Bill was presenting his show in smaller communities. As a student of both Iowa Falls and Old West history, I was surprised to learn Buffalo Bill had performed right here in Iowa Falls, not once, but twice, on August 2, 1901, and again on September 2, 1912. Long before television and radio, even before automobiles, when horses and trains were the mode of transport, the coming of Buffalo Bill was a big event.
