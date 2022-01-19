The word on the street? Our community experienced many of the fraud trends in 2021 reported at the state and national levels including: mobile deposit check fraud, tech support scams, government impersonation phone calls and identity theft through phone calls and e-mail. Breached information by hackers also occurred and impacted many in our community, myself included. Any one of the scams uncovered last year was enough to disrupt our ability to continue normal communications with confidence and underscored how quickly information and money can be stolen.
A new year brings renewed scams and fraud against us. The scam doesn’t have to be flashy; in fact, what worked last year continues to be effective this first month of 2022. Specifically, a tech support scam initiated through phishing e-mail occurred, with remote computer access granted. A phishing phone call impersonating a government agency with demand for payment by gift cards also occurred. Scammers are convincing and need only to wear down their victim to gain information or financial reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.