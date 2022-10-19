With the changing of the guard at the Times Citizen, I’ve missed the editorials that graced the Opinion Page on Wednesdays. Will one appear in today’s edition? All of a sudden is there really nothing in our community about which to comment? The editorials we became accustomed to during the Baranowski years were always thought provoking and timely to events going on in our community. Editorials have been missed and I hope they’ll return to the Times Citizen soon.
So, I’d like to give a shout-out to the Iowa Firefighter’s Association for coming to town in September and say how thankful we are to have men and women in our community who give their time to keep us safe. When we are running out of a fire, they are the brave ones running in. After their regular work day, they spend their free time in meetings and trainings to practice their skills and learn new techniques to become better firefighters. They take time off from their jobs to put on Fire Prevention Assemblies in our local schools each fall, as well as being present in the community to encourage and promote Operation EDITH (Exit Drills in The Home) on Wednesday evening of Fire Prevention Week. Simply saying thank you to these special men and women in our community doesn’t seem like quite enough. We want them to know how much we appreciate their work. Thank you to everyone past and present who has or is currently serving as a firefighter. Your work is respected, vitally important, and the time and energy you give to our community is appreciated more than you’ll know.
