From the start you should know I think the climate is changing. But, from the start you should also know I don’t believe it’s caused mainly by human activity.
I think the world’s climate was set in motion from the beginning. I believe there are periods of change. In that regard I believe in natural climate cycles rather than using the word “change,” as it’s so often used, to imply giving humans credit, nor blame, for changing it. We humans can be an arrogant lot believing the natural world revolves around us. Yes, there is a cycle going on. Does it take eons or decades? Do we look at what is happening lately and throw out the Summers of 1936 and 1993, or the Winters of 1938 and 1988? I don’t know.
