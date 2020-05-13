With messages like “We’re All In This Together,” the COVID-19 pandemic seemed like it was going to be a unifying force for Americans during an election year that was shaping up to be our most divisive yet. But what started as a singular mission – to slow the spread of coronavirus – has become yet another point of contention that divides us.
We weren’t blind to the early political divisions. Democratic leaders accused President Donald Trump of being too slow to react, while Republicans said Democrats were blowing the issue out of proportion. Soon, though, the two sides seemed to come together. COVID-19 was dangerous, and only through working together could we fight it and protect our family, our neighbors and our fellow humans.
