Katie died tonight. She was our pampered, 13-pound cockapoo and she was 10. She had black curly fur and brown eyes and she could smile. She could also look mad or sad, especially when she was about to be left at home alone.
She adored my husband. It was really more an addiction, like in the 1980s song by Robert Palmer. I tried having heart-to-heart talks with her about females being addicted to men. “It’s not healthy, Katie,” I would tell her. “You need to get a life.” But of course, she didn’t listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.