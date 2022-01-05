My mother had good legs and she knew it. So it wasn’t a big surprise when she decided to go to Minneapolis’ Writers Workshop New Year’s Eve party as pinup girl Betty Grable from the 1940s movie “Mother Wore Tights.”
Meeting every Wednesday night in the backroom of the infamous 620 Club on Hennepin Avenue, Workshop was the highlight of my mother’s week. Originally a WPA project that met at Minneapolis’ main library, it had somehow wandered down Hennepin to a more exciting locale. A disparate group, it attracted such established writers as novelist Mable Sealy, author of “Woman of Property,” Harold Sandberg, editor of the nationally syndicated Catholic Miss and Hi magazines, and of course my mother, Marguerite McClain, a top confession writer.
