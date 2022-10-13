It’s hard to believe that we’re starting the seventh week of the semester this week and nearing midterm. It feels like it was a second ago that we were opening the doors to another semester with Welcome Week. I want to thank everyone in the community that participated in our Welcome Week activities including the Back to School Bash. I thought the number of businesses and local organizations that came out to welcome our students was impressive. I heard more comments from students this year saying how much they enjoyed meeting the community at the Bash and how much fun they had. I think it was a win for everyone.
People always ask me, how’s enrollment? All summer I said that I felt like we would land where we were a year ago and I didn’t end up too far off. Our number of students at ECC this fall is exactly the same as a year ago at 728 and our credit hours went down slightly by 2.1 percent. Some good news is that our new students increased 14 percent and our students living on campus increased 11 percent from a year ago. Growth in our Freshman class, along with good retention of those students, provides the foundation for continued growth next year.
