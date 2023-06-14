As I look out across campus on this sunshiny summer day, the grounds and buildings are so beautiful. The trees are green and the flowers are blooming--it is really stunning. We pride ourselves on having a small private college look at Ellsworth Community College and this is a beautiful time of year to really showcase that. It reminds me how fortunate I am to be the Provost at ECC and what a privilege that is.
My staff that work closely with me know that I am big on “reflection” after we complete large projects or events. When I was in my grad classes at Iowa State University, we had a unit in our College Teaching class about metacognition. The dictionary describes metacognition as “awareness and understanding of one’s own thought process.” More simply put, metacognition is thinking about your thinking and allows you the opportunity to assess your own understanding and performance. Reflection is a tool to use to look back and process experiences to grow and improve. For me, it provides an opportunity to capture what has worked well and also what we can build on for next time. So, there you go—a new word to add to your vocabulary or perhaps some of you are already using it.
