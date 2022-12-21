There’re always two sides to every slippery slope that lots of folks seems to fear. Just like laws of nature, we remember that old adage: what goes up must come down. It’s really the speed of the going down that matters. If someone goes up on one side sooner or later they or someone else is going down the other side. Now let's remember this is just a harmless slope really. There are times when both groups can slide down the slope together, would that be called a sledding party? Things that happen on that slippery slope are not life threatening just life directing.
Let's take a look at this slippery slope that we are told by many over and over in so many different situations to so fear. This slippery slope fear can suddenly disappear when we come to our senses and find ourselves fearing a slope with no basis for that fear. When it comes to slippery slopes it's always good to remember something, when one is out in the wilderness, and one finds themselves sliding down a slope you often find yourself sliding into a view that can be absolutely breathtaking! A view that would have never occurred elsewhere. Sometimes a slippery slope might take you directly into a Shangri La or perhaps a Chalet. A place that you never realized existed, a place where some people think the same way as you and others think other ways but that's all ok as well.
