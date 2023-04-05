Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. People with ASD may communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from other people. Their learning, thinking, and problem-solving abilities can range from gifted to severely challenged. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives while others need less. Signs of ASD begin during early childhood and typically last throughout a person’s life.
Signs of Autism focus on communication, social, interests, and behavioral issues. Some of the basic signs can include, but are not limited to: delayed speech and language skills, repeating words or phrases over and over, reversing pronouns (saying “you” instead of “I”), does not point or respond to pointing, use few or no gestures (does not wave goodbye), does not respond to their name by 12 months, avoids eye contact, prefers to play alone, has flat or inappropriate facial expressions, avoids or resists physical contact, plays with toys in the same way, every time, likes parts of objects, like wheels of cars, gets upset by minor changes, has obsessive interests, flaps hands, rocks body, or spins self in circles, causes self-injury, lack of fear or more fear than expected and unusual reaction to the way things sounds, smell, taste, look, or feel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.