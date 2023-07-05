Secure relationships and attachments with caregivers help children develop physically, mentally, and emotionally. The attachments and relationships built in early childhood are critical to helping regulate stress as a child, and later in life. These relationships also lead to positive impacts on the development, health, and behavior of children that lead to success.
If a child doesn’t have a stable, long-lasting, and caring relationship with an adult, it could lead to toxic, or prolonged stress. Developing a positive relationship and attachment with a caring adult can help reduce the negative effects of potentially toxic stress, such as abuse, neglect, or bullying. Additionally,1 out of 4 children in the country has experienced a traumatic event by the time they enter preschool and high-risk populations experience even more.
