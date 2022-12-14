Maybe it’s me, but the Christmas season feels like it comes earlier each year. We are constantly being bombarded with early Black Friday deals, Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday deals, Holiday Deals, Merry Deals and so on. We are filled with the idea that better presents cost more, buy now and you will save more now, and that time will run out on creating that idealistic Christmas experience.
As you enter the Holiday season, I encourage you to not “get lost” in the commercial world of gift-giving. There are gifts that we can give that are low-cost or free that can leave a meaningful impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.