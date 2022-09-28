Each time I drive by the abandoned Heritage Care Center building, it saddens me that no one thought ahead as to what good that building could become. For instance, a part of that building could be used as an Alzheimer’s unit to care for the vulnerable souls that are battling this horrendous disease. I say this as a former caretaker of my sweet husband who battled this disease with dignity and days of difficulty. Sadly, he lost his battle with the disease 5 years ago.
