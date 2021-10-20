Funded by massive tax credits, Summit Carbon Solutions, led by Bruce Rastetter, is proposing a hazardous high pressure pipeline through Iowa. Part of the project is a pipeline from Lincolnway Energy, Nevada, Iowa, through Hardin County’s Greenbelt to Pine Lake Corn Processors north of Steamboat Rock. From here, it is proposed to angle north of Iowa Falls and then continue to North Dakota.
