To the Editor:
Congratulations to all who voted for Biden/Harris, you just destroyed this country. Think not? Think again! You voted for this: higher taxes, higher gas prices at the pumps, higher utilities, big government and more handouts, more government restrictions and regulations, more gun control, registration then confiscation, defund police, open borders, amnesty for 11-15 million illegal immigrants who will apply for food stamps, unemployment and free medical, pack the courts with far left socialists, lost jobs, higher unemployment, higher health care costs, forgive student loans, free college to all who want it. Who is going to pay for all this free stuff? The list goes on and on. I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t think so. Yes folks, buckle up and get ready for a long, rough ride ahead. Let us pray! A proud veteran and Republican.
