There’s been much debate lately on carbon capture pipelines, yet, some debate reads like a new episode of Young And The Senseless. I’d like to clear the air. Literally. Separate of the political pandering, exaggerative what-ifs, and attempts at staying relevant during public comment, lies some of the most fertile and prosperous farm ground in the world. I’d take up the debate to say we all benefit from it.
For decades there have been collective efforts to improve farming practices. The results have been improved profitability and conservation of our natural resources. Right alongside have been the efforts of building strong markets. An immense 57 percent of Iowa corn is used for ethanol production. Strengthening Iowa corn and ethanol with an ever-changing market landscape is a smart move. The technology of carbon capture is not new and is here to stay. Over 60 percent of the Summit route landowners have voluntarily entered into easement agreements. They weighed the pros and cons and made a decision they felt was right. I implore my county neighbors to make the same decision.
