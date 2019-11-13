To the Editor:
It makes a person aggravated when you mow or rake leaves from your yard while others could care less and don’t do anything with the leaves. I think the city should hire young kids to rake those yards and pay them fines from the home owners or renters. Even vacant homes should be fined from the owner. The city guys that pick up leaves need to do a better job. When leaves sit by the curb for three weeks or more, leaves are going to move in the street from the blowing winds. The city provides a service of picking up sticks, branches, and leaves, so there should be a burning ban. A lot of people have allergies and can’t even go out when the neighbors are burning. Also you can load up your branches, sticks and leaves and dump them across from the fire station.
