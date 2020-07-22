To the Editor:
It is asinine how people here in Iowa Falls and all around the country aren’t taking this pandemic serious. We also have a president and governor that aren’t following the advice of Dr. Fauci or those in the know. It is so simple to help by wearing a mask. It will help your family and neighbors from getting sick or spread the virus. The nurses and doctors are working long hours, plus a lot are away from their families so they don’t get sick. They give more than 100 percent and sacrifice everything to help people, and some have lost their own lives. All the other people of service that put their lives on the line every day to help others. They need all of us to do our part by just wearing a mask when out in public and keep your distance from others. So little to ask of all of us to help in the spread of the virus. Also I don’t know why business places don’t state that you have to wear a mask to go in. It takes so little to help so, so much. So let’s all do our part to stop spreading the virus and having loved ones pass away. Do you want to be the one that gave someone the virus or cause them to lose their life?
