To the Editor:
The Democrats were made to look a little foolish on Caucus night, but it wasn’t necessarily their fault. It was the fault of untested technology and our overdependence on it. That, combined with Murphy’s Law (if anything can go wrong, it will), was not a good combination.
(0) comments
