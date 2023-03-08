This week I attended the 5-12 IF/A band concert. Words cannot describe how awesome it was. The gym was packed with band students and the bleachers overflowed with attendees.
It was an extra special evening as (Mr.) Don Fejfar was awarded the Golden Baton. This was the first year for this award and it couldn't have been more deserving. He served in the U.S. Army after high school graduation and was a member of a distinguished group as a trumpeter and Staff Sergeant Bandsman.
