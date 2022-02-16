It is important to follow and support the progress of eminent domain filings in our state government, companion bills Senate Filing 2160 and House Filing 2320. If these filings become law, the use of eminent domain and the definition of “public convenience and necessity” would not allow Summit or Navigator to use eminent domain to build carbon sequestration pipelines. It would protect the property rights of all Iowa agricultural landowners in the future.
