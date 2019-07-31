To the Editor:
The voluntary Nutrient Reduction Strategy is fighting an uphill battle. The most recent data shows bioreactor implementation is level, with no increase in implementation. Iowa lost 500,000 acres of timberlands in the last 10 years, and here in Hardin County, particularly in the Pine Lake Watershed, we are losing a critical 160 acres of CRP to speed planted row crops out by the Wildlife Club. Wetlands have been in decline every year in Iowa, since the voluntary NRS was adopted in 2013. Remember Iowans voted for and passed a 3/8 of a cent sales tax to help jump start the progress over 10 years ago but the Republican-controlled legislature refused to fund it because of the “no new taxes” pledge made under the Branstad administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.