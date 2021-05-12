To the Editor:
I got the COVID-19 shot and I recommend others get the shot. It’s not a hard thing to do. I’m homebound and Greenbelt Home Care came to my house and gave me the shot. There was nothing to it. I recommend people get it. This idea that bad things could happen is total disinformation. People should use their own judgment and do what they think is right, not what somebody told them. I made some inquiries and made my own decisions free of people telling me I should or shouldn’t get it. I’m glad I got it.
