It’s very concerning that many bills which target LGBTQ youth and individuals have advanced and will continue to shape the agenda of the Iowa house and senate. As reported, these include health, education, school policies and parental choice. I question the wisdom of placing our youth in more danger of bullying, our teachers in fear of practicing appropriate support of students who need understanding and guidance and our medical profession in jeopardy for the care they can and should give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.