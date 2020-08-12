Hats off to the administration, to the school board members, to teachers, to all the employees for their excellent guidance during these stressful times. Above all, for doing your best to keep our children safe and healthy. You need to be commended for trying to keep up with our governor who has been changing her direction for schools often. That, in itself, had to be most challenging.
