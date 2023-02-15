Last fall, I completed serving nine years on the board of the Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation (HCCEF). This is a working board of individuals around Hardin County from varied walks of life and experiences who are unified in their efforts to address a broad range of community issues through their active leadership including grantmaking to nonprofit entities, promoting charitable giving to create or build permanent endowments, non-endowed funds, and scholarships. All quadrants of the county are represented and many of the towns within those quadrants. Is your town represented? If not, you may want to pursue being considered for membership on this board.
