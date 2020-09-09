BJ Hoffman actually talks to State Training School staff about how things are going and has taken our concerns to the capital in Des Moines and has lobbied to help my coworkers and I. He understands what Disability Rights Iowa has done to hamstring us and our ability to work safe and go home to our loved ones and families at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.