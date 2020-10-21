To the Editor:
Economic development comes in many shapes and sizes. I have worked a year on the Hardin County Advisory Council with Hardin County Economic Development Director Angela De La Riva and our team. During that time, our council has worked diligently to collaborate to grow capitalism in Hardin County. One opportunity I believe could help grow Hardin County is the development of an ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs to be operated on Hardin County roadways. Hardin County constituents are forced to leave the county to ride legally and spend their resources elsewhere. During this collaboration it has been refreshing to have BJ Hoffman working to make this hope become a reality. He understands the tourism impacts as they relate to hotel rooms, meals consumed, fuel purchased and all the ancillary spending that comes with this niche market. Grundy County and many other Iowa counties have adopted an ordinance for their residents. Hardin County and our businesses are missing revenue! Thanks, BJ, for your willingness to help move forward regarding this ordinance!
