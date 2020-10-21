Hardin County, this is it! The time to cast your vote has arrived and the future of Hardin County is on the line. That future is best represented by Hardin County Supervisor BJ Hoffman. I’m happy to be able to endorse BJ for a second term. I have seen him work for you when nobody was looking, and that is the key to being a great leader. The thought that Democrat and Independent voters don’t receive representation in Hardin County just isn’t true. I know that BJ doesn’t carry a voter list with him and he doesn’t decide if a concern is validated by your political affiliation or lack thereof. BJ works with everyone and that’s apparent by the work he does on the numerous boards and commissions.
