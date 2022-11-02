In response to the Oct. 19 Iowa Select ad “Caretakers fill role of animal advocate,” the hypocrisy is almost unbelievable. Working in one of the most inhumane industries where pigs are forced to live in restricted space, never to feel the sun on their backs or grass under their feet, the ammonia from their waste is so strong that if the fans fail, they will suffocate, routinely moving in extremely hot or extremely cold weather often under the cover of darkness, only to have their short, miserable lives end in slaughter. Animal advocacy? Only in another universe.
