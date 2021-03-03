To the Editor:
Getting a COVID vaccination in Hardin County, Iowa is real similar to winning the lottery. We both have health issues and are older and have been trying hard to get the shots. We tried to go by the rules and fill in the portal. Every email was full before we got it filled in. We are now on the phone-only list so praying for a phone call soon!
