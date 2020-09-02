Can the governor make it any more confusing for parents, students or teachers? Students need to be in school regardless. All schools are going to be different, some go every day, or two days in a row, or every other day, wear masks or not. Then if someone is positive in a grade, that whole grade quarantines, or maybe the whole school. Teacher tests positive, they stay home. Whoever they were in contact with stays home too. Being a teacher, you may have to go back to work if not positive, so you go back and in two or three days test positive. You infected more students or teachers. It is just a vicious cycle. Makes more sense to learn online till there is a vaccine.
