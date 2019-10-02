To the Editor:
In today’s era the judicial system does not protect the rights of the innocent. It’s who you know and how much money you have. After 26 years of service that you have put your sweat, blood and tears into and now being accused of a crime because of jealousy, hate and weakness is a shame. Having just gone through a divorce and losing a great friend to the community (Pam Ites) who is also his sister, and losing a son that wanted nothing to do with him because of a mother or ex-wife that put hate and lies into his head gets wrongfully charged with theft from a company of 26 years of service that meant nothing. Get your facts straight. When John C. Simons walked into the courtroom on Sept. 17 it was one charge of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, because of not having enough money to go to trial. His lawyer have done nothing through this whole case, said he needed another $10,000 to go to trial or accept a plea bargain which was an Alford plea for which he never explained to John. So hands tied, John had to accept the offer plea, being told you will be so proud of your attorney and get on with your life with no dirty laundry on your record to worry about. This is all over a gas card that someone supposedly used after John had quit his job between March of 2018 through July 2018, which added up to roughly $750. The State of Iowa, having proven no facts to back up these accusations, Iowa Falls Glass, having lied and proven no facts, and an ex-wife lying and working with these people, are taking the judicial system to where it is today — guilty until proven innocent. John’s not a perfect person but would never stab anyone in the back and try to ruin someone’s life the way these people have. He has lived in Hardin County all his life and spent a good chunk of it at Iowa Falls Glass. He has been put through hell and now knows who his true friends are, so before you really know what the facts are, don’t assume or miswrite things like the media. The people of the community get the facts and quit assuming. Now of course there’s a lot more to the story, but the fact is John’s life has been now changed forever by hate, jealousy and the judicial system that is broken and needs to be fixed so that it reads innocent until proven guilty. His future career will be now limited to few or none with theft on his record, but no one thinks of that. It’s all about who you know and who has the deepest pockets. So I asked for the people that truly know John to help him through these tough times as he really needs it. He has been broken and damaged to the point that he has given up and really needs your support.
