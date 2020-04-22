To the Editor:
If you’re looking for something good amidst the third week of shutdown here in Iowa, try this. My wife and I hike usually with our dog, every day. We always have picked up trash on Earth Day and river clean-ups and whenever I had something to carry it in. So when COVID-19 hit we decided to let other walkers and hikers know that they can have a purpose when they hike and personally distance themselves. We collected a pile of trash from a trail at Pine Lake State Park and River Road in Eldora. Happy 100th birthday Pine Lake, unfortunately, especially this time of year, the park looks old and tired. The new campground improvements will be greatly appreciated! Keep America clean and let’s just keep picking it up or pulling it out of the rivers and ditches as we walk. We need to keep our planet livable for generations to come! Be a doer and get it done!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.