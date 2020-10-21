To the Editor:
A few weeks ago there was a letter to the editor trying to discourage people from wearing face masks. The premise of this letter was that it is harmful not to see various facial expressions. Here is something he left out. On Aug. 20 Fox News reported on a poll conducted by Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania. The results of the survey were that men and women found people significantly more attractive when they were wearing masks. In fact, women found men 88 percent more attractive. I’m not sure why this information was not included in the previous letter since it primarily focused on facial expressions. It left me wondering if that information was not one of the Great and Mighty Q’s bullet points? By the way, I’m pretty sure that the Great and Mighty Q is a direct descendant of the Great and Mighty Oz. It is nice to see more people wearing masks than they were a few month ago. Thanks.
