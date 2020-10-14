I am writing this letter in support of Hardin County Auditor Jessica Lara. I first met Auditor Lara in 2013 when she was appointed Hardin County Auditor. While we had different party backgrounds, I found her willing to work hard on key voter issues on a bipartisan basis.
