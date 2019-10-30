To the Editor:
The main reason I subscribe to your paper is the sports reporting! You have some excellent sports reporters. At South Hardin we usually have Marissa VanWingen on the sidelines or in the gym. She does an excellent job! Now I understand from a friend in Iowa Falls that they can only travel so far to cover our games now. Not fair! She is a nice gal and we miss her. Her extra stories now and then are special. The athletes say she is so nice when she visits with them, too. We can’t control the unions and their new districts: less travel! Ha! You cover the news well, too, but sports is my favorite. Thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.