To the Editor:
As of Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Iowa was third in the nation for new cases of COVID-19 and our ZIP code had the largest number of reported cases in our county. According to the CDC Director Robert Redfield, masks are the most powerful tool we have to prevent the spread of the virus. Iowa Falls-Alden High School Athletic Director Pat Norem was quoted in the Times Citizen (Sept. 16) as saying “We don’t know if masks help or don’t.” I find that statement to be quite irresponsible. My hope is that we listen to the scientists and experts and Mask Up!
